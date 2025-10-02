- Reverted accidental change where Bleeding damage wasn't ignoring Block
- Fixed issue where dog cards were appearing when the player didn't have a companion (in Daily Play and via Deft/Improvisation)
- Nerfed Weakspot ability
- Fixed Counter Stab so that it correctly stacks
- Made card selection noise more consistent again
Build Notes (1.2.11599)
Update notes via Steam Community
Fights in Tight Spaces Content Depot 1265821
