
2 October 2025 Build 20193884
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reverted accidental change where Bleeding damage wasn't ignoring Block
  • Fixed issue where dog cards were appearing when the player didn't have a companion (in Daily Play and via Deft/Improvisation)
  • Nerfed Weakspot ability
  • Fixed Counter Stab so that it correctly stacks
  • Made card selection noise more consistent again

