30 September 2025 Build 20193854 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Changes

- Fixed Server Host's Name and Gear not displaying properly
- Fixed issue where some players would be stuck at D5 with 0 XP
- Fixed issue with password protected servers
- Reintroduced ability to kick players from lobby
- Added 4 new mask colorways. 2 CMD and 2 VIO Ascend
- CMD - Bounty Hunter
- CMD - The Hatchet
- VIO - Cody
- VIO - Rex



