Break out the decorations and candy bowls because the scariest event in Valhalla has returned! This Brawlhalloween features a new spooky Haunted Manor Podium, over 20 returning exclusive Event Items and Skins (including the beloved Skeleton Dance Emote), and, last but not least, the terrifying Haunting Colors! Just follow the candy corn in Mallhalla.

If you had even a shadow of a doubt that the Event Center wasn’t going to return for Brawlhalloween– come and see the light! The Event Center is BACK with brand new Items to unlock with Tickets! Unlock all 6 Event Center Items to claim Trick or Treat Kaya for free!

BONUS: The Blacklight Color Scheme has been added exclusively to Event Center Chests! Now there’s an even lower chance of pulling Gold in your Chest rolls 🎃

Does the full moon awaken you from slumber, or reveal your true form? Prepare yourself because the long awaited Vampires vs. Werewolves Skirmish begins on October 22nd 🐺🧛

(If this Skirmish scares you, put your faith in Diana, she will protect you from the monsters of the night.)

Check out the full notes below and click here to learn all about the Experimental Feature, Balance updates, quality of life improvements and bug fixes!

Brawlhalloween brings treats sweeter than candy! Check out the new cosmetics available for free in the Event Center.

From now through Tuesday, October 28th, you can complete missions to earn Halloween Tickets, which can be used to unlock 4 Emojis, a Sidekick, and a Title. Once you’ve claimed those 6 items, you can unlock the new Trick or Treater Kaya Skin for free!

From October 29th until November 5th, no more tickets may be earned for free. You’ll have this time to unlock any remaining items with Tickets you’ve already earned, or buy tickets with Mammoth Coins.

These are the Ticket Prices for each item:

Boo! Title – 250 Tickets

Werebat Facepalm Emoji Skin – 200 Tickets

The Monster Smart Emoji Skin – 200 Tickets

Diabolical Doll Rage Emoji Skin – 200 Tickets

Immortal Wait Emoji Skin – 200 Tickets

Choux Sidekick – 800 Tickets

Grand Prize: Trick or Treater Kaya Legend Skin

Ghoulish Color Scheme

Win matches with all 66 Legends to unlock the new Ghoulish Color Scheme for all Legends! Trust us when we say you’ll want the Ghoulish Colors for Legend 67 🙈

Event Chest Exclusive “Blacklight” Color Scheme

Also brand new in Event Center Chests is the Blacklight Color Scheme. These Colors are only available in Event Center Chests. When the Blacklight Color Scheme is rolled in an Event Chest the Color Scheme is unlocked for a random Legend.

Brawlhalloween 2025 Mega Bundle

Beware what lurks in the shadows with this bundle offering a scary good discount on all of these seasonal items!

Horseman Lucien Legend Skin

Corpse Bride Mirage Legend Skin

Diabolical Doll Arcadia Legend Skin

Ray of the Dead Legend Skin

The Monster Gnash Legend Skin

Skel-Asuri Legend Skin

Bewitching Scarlet Legend Skin

Termin-Gator Onyx Legend Skin

Demon Rider Artemis Legend Skin

Werebat Ragnir Legend Skin

Calavera Catrina Seven Legend Skin

NEW, 2025 Exclusive: Haunted Manor Podium

Hex and Havoc Bundle

We've put a spell on these bewitching items to offer you a discount this Brawlhalloween!

NEW, 2025 Exclusive: Haunted Manor Podium

Pumpkin Pyre Animated Avatar

Horseman Cackle Animated Emoji Skin

Bewitching Scarlet Legend Skin

Bone Breaker Bundle

There's nothing spooky or scary about how good this deal is on these bony Brawlhallowen items!

Skeleton Dance Emote

Diablo Sidekick

Skel-Asuri Skin

The Haunted Manor Podium is also available to purchase individually in the “Podiums” Tab in Mallhalla.

Follow the candy corn to find all the Brawlhalloween treats!

Which fanged creature of the night has your allegiance? Starting October 22nd, choose your faction and hop into a queue to earn influence.

Ghost Brawl 2v2 is back! Grab a partner or queue alone as you quickly go invisible when you don’t use any powers in this tense game mode. Stay invisible too long, or use any power (including dodge) and you’re visible once more! (Pro Tip: Dust clouds from jumps and dashes and Companions are still visible even when an opponent is not!)

2v2

Queue alone or with a friend!

3 Stocks

200% Damage

8 Minute Timer

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features: Lin Fei, Fait, Munin, Caspian, Vivi, Sir Roland, Magyar, Gnash, and Barraza.