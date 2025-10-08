Break out the decorations and candy bowls because the scariest event in Valhalla has returned! This Brawlhalloween features a new spooky Haunted Manor Podium, over 20 returning exclusive Event Items and Skins (including the beloved Skeleton Dance Emote), and, last but not least, the terrifying Haunting Colors! Just follow the candy corn in Mallhalla.
If you had even a shadow of a doubt that the Event Center wasn’t going to return for Brawlhalloween– come and see the light! The Event Center is BACK with brand new Items to unlock with Tickets! Unlock all 6 Event Center Items to claim Trick or Treat Kaya for free!
BONUS: The Blacklight Color Scheme has been added exclusively to Event Center Chests! Now there’s an even lower chance of pulling Gold in your Chest rolls 🎃
Does the full moon awaken you from slumber, or reveal your true form? Prepare yourself because the long awaited Vampires vs. Werewolves Skirmish begins on October 22nd 🐺🧛
(If this Skirmish scares you, put your faith in Diana, she will protect you from the monsters of the night.)
Check out the full notes below and click here to learn all about the Experimental Feature, Balance updates, quality of life improvements and bug fixes!
Brawlhalloween brings treats sweeter than candy! Check out the new cosmetics available for free in the Event Center.
From now through Tuesday, October 28th, you can complete missions to earn Halloween Tickets, which can be used to unlock 4 Emojis, a Sidekick, and a Title. Once you’ve claimed those 6 items, you can unlock the new Trick or Treater Kaya Skin for free!
From October 29th until November 5th, no more tickets may be earned for free. You’ll have this time to unlock any remaining items with Tickets you’ve already earned, or buy tickets with Mammoth Coins.
These are the Ticket Prices for each item:
Boo! Title – 250 Tickets
Werebat Facepalm Emoji Skin – 200 Tickets
The Monster Smart Emoji Skin – 200 Tickets
Diabolical Doll Rage Emoji Skin – 200 Tickets
Immortal Wait Emoji Skin – 200 Tickets
Choux Sidekick – 800 Tickets
Grand Prize: Trick or Treater Kaya Legend Skin
Ghoulish Color Scheme
Win matches with all 66 Legends to unlock the new Ghoulish Color Scheme for all Legends! Trust us when we say you’ll want the Ghoulish Colors for Legend 67 🙈
Event Chest Exclusive “Blacklight” Color Scheme
Also brand new in Event Center Chests is the Blacklight Color Scheme. These Colors are only available in Event Center Chests. When the Blacklight Color Scheme is rolled in an Event Chest the Color Scheme is unlocked for a random Legend.
Brawlhalloween 2025 Mega Bundle
Beware what lurks in the shadows with this bundle offering a scary good discount on all of these seasonal items!
Horseman Lucien Legend Skin
Corpse Bride Mirage Legend Skin
Diabolical Doll Arcadia Legend Skin
Ray of the Dead Legend Skin
The Monster Gnash Legend Skin
Skel-Asuri Legend Skin
Bewitching Scarlet Legend Skin
Termin-Gator Onyx Legend Skin
Demon Rider Artemis Legend Skin
Werebat Ragnir Legend Skin
Calavera Catrina Seven Legend Skin
NEW, 2025 Exclusive: Haunted Manor Podium
Hex and Havoc Bundle
We've put a spell on these bewitching items to offer you a discount this Brawlhalloween!
NEW, 2025 Exclusive: Haunted Manor Podium
Pumpkin Pyre Animated Avatar
Horseman Cackle Animated Emoji Skin
Bewitching Scarlet Legend Skin
Bone Breaker Bundle
There's nothing spooky or scary about how good this deal is on these bony Brawlhallowen items!
Skeleton Dance Emote
Diablo Sidekick
Skel-Asuri Skin
The Haunted Manor Podium is also available to purchase individually in the “Podiums” Tab in Mallhalla.
Follow the candy corn to find all the Brawlhalloween treats!
Which fanged creature of the night has your allegiance? Starting October 22nd, choose your faction and hop into a queue to earn influence.
Ghost Brawl 2v2 is back! Grab a partner or queue alone as you quickly go invisible when you don’t use any powers in this tense game mode. Stay invisible too long, or use any power (including dodge) and you’re visible once more! (Pro Tip: Dust clouds from jumps and dashes and Companions are still visible even when an opponent is not!)
2v2
Queue alone or with a friend!
3 Stocks
200% Damage
8 Minute Timer
The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features: Lin Fei, Fait, Munin, Caspian, Vivi, Sir Roland, Magyar, Gnash, and Barraza.
Lin Fei – A defender of the innocent and teacher of the lost ways. She is a great teacher who has developed her own fighting style, the ‘Way of the Iron Dragon,’ which utilizes her Cannon, Katars and an ancestral dragon-spirit.
Fait – Speaking to the stars and using glimpses of the future, Fait battles for good with her Scythe and Orb!
Munin – Rocking out to the sweet sounds of her Scythe and Bow, she’s ready to brawl in the Grand Tournament and finish her next Ravenqueen concert!
Caspian – Led by his showmanship and thirst for danger, he has come to Valhalla armed with Katars and Gauntlets to put on a show!
Vivi – With her lucky Blasters (complete with cat charm), and Aú Sem Mão Battle Boots, Vivi’s graceful moves are as dangerous as they are mesmerizing. When she’s not participating in the Grand Tournament, she loves updating her cat blog, “Across the Unifurs”.
Sir Roland – No one in Valhalla feels a greater thirst for victory in the tournament than Sir Roland, as he strikes down his opponents with Rocket Lance and Sword.
Magyar – As the last remaining member of the Batavian Strazci army and wielding the strength of a 100 elite knights, this spectral guardian has come for the glory of battle with their Greatsword and Hammer!
Gnash – In the darkness, before the dawn of history, this Legend was raised by the harsh jungle itself. This Super Hunter uses his Hammer and Spear in battle.
Barraza – A feared man in the wastelands with his Blasters and Axe, Barraza is the ultimate survivor and will do what it takes to be at the top in Valhalla.
