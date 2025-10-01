Due to an engine issue with some collision profiles being mixed up, a lot of stuff was unintentionally messed with. I’ve tried my best to go through and fix these issues! The main things affected by this issue were skills and some interactions.
BUG FIXES
Fixed all caps text at the top of the skill book
Spear skills should now connect with enemies properly
Potioncrafting should now work with controller input (Although there is no keyboard overlay when entering your custom potion name, unfortunately. You can leave it blank for the potion to be automatically named when crafting the potion.)
Fixed tooltip description for Goblin Jetpack to include “while in the air” to properly explain how to activate the jetpack
Fixed collision issues with the rock overhand at Sven Vync’s abode at the Pale Pass
Added missing block volumes to Grimnir’s Gate
Added missing Leave Location Volume to Thronhild
Fixed issue with date/time clipping out of the save game window
When crafting at a smelting oven or engineer workbench with a controller, the first crafting option should always be selected initially. This should prevent any odd inputs needed to focus on the correct buttons.
The door to the empty segment of the Chapter/Church Headquarters in Elderglen can no longer be used.
Necrotic Choke should no longer make enemies clip into the player when grabbed
Fixed issue with grapple controls not appearing properly when using a controller
Fixed issue with the main quest not progressing when speaking to the Thane at Thraesir’s Vale
Fixed issue with a handful of skills that weren’t detecting enemies/corpses properly
Electrical Remnant now tracks enemies properly
Final Rites now detects corpses once again
Reanimate Corpse now works once again
Explode Corpse now detects corpses again
Prophets Spear/Bleed Spear and Pierce of Phykles spear skills
Soul Beam now detects corpses again
Prayer for the Dying now detects corpses again
You can now speak to companions again, which should also fix some quests breaking
You can now climb when a custom weapon is equipped but sheathed
You can now use the arrow keys once again for the weaponsmithing minigame
Fixed issue with Altarlight Pauldron’s light source not working in first person
The Chapter quest given by the Chapter Commander in Hammerstead is now given properly (Atonement Unending)
The wings received at the end of the tomb dungeon at the Drakthul Fjord have been replaced with the proper (non demonic) wings. If you already received the demon wings, you can return to the tomb and pray to the statue in the back room to receive your Oathsworn Wings. (:
The Frenzied Brothers at the Pale Pass should no longer have 1 hp each
Fixed issue with harvestables locking attack input when gathering with the interact button
LOCALIZATION FIXES/IMPLEMENTATIONS
Graphics settings should now appear as localized without switching the graphics settings
