

Due to an engine issue with some collision profiles being mixed up, a lot of stuff was unintentionally messed with. I’ve tried my best to go through and fix these issues! The main things affected by this issue were skills and some interactions.

Fixed all caps text at the top of the skill book

Spear skills should now connect with enemies properly

Potioncrafting should now work with controller input (Although there is no keyboard overlay when entering your custom potion name, unfortunately. You can leave it blank for the potion to be automatically named when crafting the potion.)

Fixed tooltip description for Goblin Jetpack to include “while in the air” to properly explain how to activate the jetpack

Fixed collision issues with the rock overhand at Sven Vync’s abode at the Pale Pass

Added missing block volumes to Grimnir’s Gate

Added missing Leave Location Volume to Thronhild

Fixed issue with date/time clipping out of the save game window

When crafting at a smelting oven or engineer workbench with a controller, the first crafting option should always be selected initially. This should prevent any odd inputs needed to focus on the correct buttons.

The door to the empty segment of the Chapter/Church Headquarters in Elderglen can no longer be used.

Necrotic Choke should no longer make enemies clip into the player when grabbed

Fixed issue with grapple controls not appearing properly when using a controller

Fixed issue with the main quest not progressing when speaking to the Thane at Thraesir’s Vale

Fixed issue with a handful of skills that weren’t detecting enemies/corpses properly Electrical Remnant now tracks enemies properly

Final Rites now detects corpses once again

Reanimate Corpse now works once again

Explode Corpse now detects corpses again

Prophets Spear/Bleed Spear and Pierce of Phykles spear skills

Soul Beam now detects corpses again

Prayer for the Dying now detects corpses again

You can now speak to companions again, which should also fix some quests breaking

You can now climb when a custom weapon is equipped but sheathed

You can now use the arrow keys once again for the weaponsmithing minigame

Fixed issue with Altarlight Pauldron’s light source not working in first person

The Chapter quest given by the Chapter Commander in Hammerstead is now given properly (Atonement Unending)

The wings received at the end of the tomb dungeon at the Drakthul Fjord have been replaced with the proper (non demonic) wings. If you already received the demon wings, you can return to the tomb and pray to the statue in the back room to receive your Oathsworn Wings. (:

The Frenzied Brothers at the Pale Pass should no longer have 1 hp each