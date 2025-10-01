 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20193708 Edited 1 October 2025 – 14:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Due to an engine issue with some collision profiles being mixed up, a lot of stuff was unintentionally messed with. I’ve tried my best to go through and fix these issues! The main things affected by this issue were skills and some interactions.


BUG FIXES

  1. Fixed all caps text at the top of the skill book

  2. Spear skills should now connect with enemies properly

  3. Potioncrafting should now work with controller input (Although there is no keyboard overlay when entering your custom potion name, unfortunately. You can leave it blank for the potion to be automatically named when crafting the potion.)

  4. Fixed tooltip description for Goblin Jetpack to include “while in the air” to properly explain how to activate the jetpack

  5. Fixed collision issues with the rock overhand at Sven Vync’s abode at the Pale Pass

  6. Added missing block volumes to Grimnir’s Gate

  7. Added missing Leave Location Volume to Thronhild

  8. Fixed issue with date/time clipping out of the save game window

  9. When crafting at a smelting oven or engineer workbench with a controller, the first crafting option should always be selected initially. This should prevent any odd inputs needed to focus on the correct buttons.

  10. The door to the empty segment of the Chapter/Church Headquarters in Elderglen can no longer be used.

  11. Necrotic Choke should no longer make enemies clip into the player when grabbed

  12. Fixed issue with grapple controls not appearing properly when using a controller

  13. Fixed issue with the main quest not progressing when speaking to the Thane at Thraesir’s Vale

  14. Fixed issue with a handful of skills that weren’t detecting enemies/corpses properly

    • Electrical Remnant now tracks enemies properly

    • Final Rites now detects corpses once again

    • Reanimate Corpse now works once again

    • Explode Corpse now detects corpses again

    • Prophets Spear/Bleed Spear and Pierce of Phykles spear skills

    • Soul Beam now detects corpses again

    • Prayer for the Dying now detects corpses again

  15. You can now speak to companions again, which should also fix some quests breaking

  16. You can now climb when a custom weapon is equipped but sheathed

  17. You can now use the arrow keys once again for the weaponsmithing minigame

  18. Fixed issue with Altarlight Pauldron’s light source not working in first person

  19. The Chapter quest given by the Chapter Commander in Hammerstead is now given properly (Atonement Unending)

  20. The wings received at the end of the tomb dungeon at the Drakthul Fjord have been replaced with the proper (non demonic) wings. If you already received the demon wings, you can return to the tomb and pray to the statue in the back room to receive your Oathsworn Wings. (:

  21. The Frenzied Brothers at the Pale Pass should no longer have 1 hp each

  22. Fixed issue with harvestables locking attack input when gathering with the interact button

LOCALIZATION FIXES/IMPLEMENTATIONS

  • Graphics settings should now appear as localized without switching the graphics settings

Changed files in this update

Windows The Bloodline Content Depot 1159291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link