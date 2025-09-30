 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20193707 Edited 30 September 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve released a patch addressing the following:

• Fixed issues with looting that were causing unexpected problems.
• Resolved several quest-related bugs to improve progression and stability.

Thank you for your feedback and support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
  • Loading history…
