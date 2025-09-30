 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Destiny 2 Megabonk Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20193636 Edited 30 September 2025 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Proof of Concept for achievements. Currently there are only 3 achievments. You can get them for:

-Beating Nix
-Beating the final boss
-Beating the optional super boss (look for savefile in discord)

full game will have more but for now I have made this for testing purposes. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3772701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link