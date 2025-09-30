 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20193574 Edited 30 September 2025 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Potion updates:

-Upgrade area potions now need a level 70 level requirement.

-Malric now sells area upgrade potions.

-Super health/mana and rejuvenation potion types added

-Potions have there own graphics when dropped from monsters

-Unique monsters drop more potions.

Other updates:

-Added loot pickup sound

-Changed/added unique items

-Spelling mistakes fixed

