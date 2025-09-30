Potion updates:
-Upgrade area potions now need a level 70 level requirement.
-Malric now sells area upgrade potions.
-Super health/mana and rejuvenation potion types added
-Potions have there own graphics when dropped from monsters
-Unique monsters drop more potions.
Other updates:
-Added loot pickup sound
-Changed/added unique items
-Spelling mistakes fixed
patch 1.06d - New potion types and potion updates
Update notes via Steam Community
