30 September 2025 Build 20193506
Ghosting Vandal Patch Ver 1.12

-Rebalanced final boss fight
-Corrected mouse/keyboard hold jump
-Minor graphical modifications
-You can now acquire the final Gunmode if you come from Early Access
(You had to beat level 5, now you can just talk to the Lizzardman)
-Minor gamepad bug fixes

