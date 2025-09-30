Ghosting Vandal Patch Ver 1.12
-Rebalanced final boss fight
-Corrected mouse/keyboard hold jump
-Minor graphical modifications
-You can now acquire the final Gunmode if you come from Early Access
(You had to beat level 5, now you can just talk to the Lizzardman)
-Minor gamepad bug fixes
Ghosting Vandal Patch Ver 1.12
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2289671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update