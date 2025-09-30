 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20193451 Edited 30 September 2025 – 17:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

Changed the main menu 'Bugs' text to 'Report Bugs'
Changes: Changed the tutorial dialog

Fixes:

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the server browser would not check for matching game versions

Thank you for playing!

