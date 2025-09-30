Hi everyone,



We just wanted to let you know we've updated the game with different bug fixes, and also accelerated the slot machine animation.



Here's the full list:



transition speed now affects patterns animations,

transition speed now affects charms trigger animations,

To listen to a disc you now need to actually see the vynil player in a drawer, then put the disc in it.,

Removing a disc from a drawer will stop its music, if already playing,

Full collection achievement SHOULD now unlock,

The exploit of the giant mushroom being put in a drawer no longer works,

Fixed the hard limit of equippable charms to 33,

Sped-up long pattern triggering animations a lil more,

Hopefully Fixed bug where sometimes 1 single bone was enough to obtain the door key,

Fixed ankh causing soft locks in certain situations,

Fixed giga mushroom scaling in combo with phone abilities,

Reworked inner functioning of some charms. If you encounter issues with the following ones, restart the run or keep playing at your choice: vinesoup giga shroom crystal skull abstract painting pareidolia

fixed dung beetle bug where it would count the discards twice the times,

fixed sardines in combo with cloverfield

We hope you enjoy this first patch!

- Matteo and Lorenzo from Panik Arcade