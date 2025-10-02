 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20193374 Edited 2 October 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Commanders,

This update focuses on improving stability, polishing gameplay, and introducing new content. We’ve fixed several long-standing issues with ads and performance, made key adjustments to Unexpected Reinforcements, and, most importantly, added a powerful new Warlord to the battlefield.

Dive into the details below and see what’s new, what’s improved, and how these changes will shape your battles moving forward.

Here’s what’s been improved in 40.3:

Fixes & Improvements

  • Ads & Rewards: Fixed an issue where watching store or objective ads could leave players stuck on a spinning skull. Rewards will now be granted correctly without needing to restart.

  • Background Performance: Addressed unresponsiveness when resuming the game after leaving it in the background.

Gameplay Adjustments

  • Unexpected Reinforcements:

    • Warlords gained through this modifier will now behave as bodyguards, rather than replacing your chosen Warlord in the center.

    • Defeat only counts when your chosen Warlord is destroyed, bonus Warlords from Reinforcements no longer cause an automatic loss.

New Content

Lady Malys joins the battlefield as the newest Warlord. Read her blog for more details on her special rule!

Changed files in this update

