New decoration: Corner 5, and new clothing added
Add Moon Festival activities and related rewards
Add Rx1, SRx1, SSRx1
Level 3-10 Ground Area Increase
Some monsters have increased their "resilience" attribute, which proportionally reduces the critical damage received
Fix some known issues
10/1 V1.1.4 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
