30 September 2025 Build 20193320 Edited 30 September 2025 – 17:13:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New decoration: Corner 5, and new clothing added
Add Moon Festival activities and related rewards
Add Rx1, SRx1, SSRx1
Level 3-10 Ground Area Increase
Some monsters have increased their "resilience" attribute, which proportionally reduces the critical damage received
Fix some known issues

Changed files in this update

