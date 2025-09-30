MateEngine 1.9.8
New Features
Animations
Added 2 new Sitting Animations
Added 2 new BigScreen Animations
System Start Option
New “Start with Windows” checkbox in the Options menu
When enabled, the app will auto-launch on PC boot
Default: disabled (can be toggled anytime)
Blendshape Settings (Experimental)
Allows adjusting mesh features on most avatars (e.g., hair length, chest size, legs, face shapes, expressions)
Works with existing Steam Workshop avatars
Reset settings anytime by deleting the corresponding .json file in:
AppData/Local/Shinymoon/Blendshapes/
Added shortcut button in Circle Menu (right-click avatar → slider icon → Blendshape Menu)
UI Updates
Main Menu
Slight reshade for a more modern look
Circle Menu
Added UI particles to match the Main Menu style
Reshade applied for consistency with Main Menu
Icons updated to appear sharper and less pixelated
Fixes
Scrolling Bug
Fixed issue where scrolling speed increased with larger avatar/modding lists
Changed files in this update