30 September 2025 Build 20193318 Edited 30 September 2025 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 1.9.8

New Features
Animations

  • Added 2 new Sitting Animations

  • Added 2 new BigScreen Animations

System Start Option

  • New “Start with Windows” checkbox in the Options menu

  • When enabled, the app will auto-launch on PC boot

  • Default: disabled (can be toggled anytime)

Blendshape Settings (Experimental)

  • Allows adjusting mesh features on most avatars (e.g., hair length, chest size, legs, face shapes, expressions)

  • Works with existing Steam Workshop avatars

  • Reset settings anytime by deleting the corresponding .json file in:
    AppData/Local/Shinymoon/Blendshapes/

  • Added shortcut button in Circle Menu (right-click avatar → slider icon → Blendshape Menu)

UI Updates
Main Menu

  • Slight reshade for a more modern look

Circle Menu

  • Added UI particles to match the Main Menu style

  • Reshade applied for consistency with Main Menu

  • Icons updated to appear sharper and less pixelated

Fixes
Scrolling Bug

  • Fixed issue where scrolling speed increased with larger avatar/modding lists

Depot 3625271
