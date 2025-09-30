New

- romance momentos



Fix

- fixed avatar portrait disappears from conversations after changing accessories

- maybe fixed initial screen opening on the right monitor? idk i dont have 2 monitors to test

- fixed planting cursors

- fixed shopping street navigation going crazy

- fixed Exiting a save while in conversation will carry conversation into next save

- fixed ambience when returning to main menu (aka none)

- fixed controller set new input loses focus

- fixed ‘Eat’ on first food item is always highlighted



Polish

- visual preview when plush rewarded

- some accessories art polish

- harvest scissor cursor

- ending page polish

- food ui polish