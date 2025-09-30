New
- romance momentos
Fix
- fixed avatar portrait disappears from conversations after changing accessories
- maybe fixed initial screen opening on the right monitor? idk i dont have 2 monitors to test
- fixed planting cursors
- fixed shopping street navigation going crazy
- fixed Exiting a save while in conversation will carry conversation into next save
- fixed ambience when returning to main menu (aka none)
- fixed controller set new input loses focus
- fixed ‘Eat’ on first food item is always highlighted
Polish
- visual preview when plush rewarded
- some accessories art polish
- harvest scissor cursor
- ending page polish
- food ui polish
0.9.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update