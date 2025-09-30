 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20193310
Update notes via Steam Community
New
- romance momentos

Fix
- fixed avatar portrait disappears from conversations after changing accessories
- maybe fixed initial screen opening on the right monitor? idk i dont have 2 monitors to test
- fixed planting cursors
- fixed shopping street navigation going crazy
- fixed Exiting a save while in conversation will carry conversation into next save
- fixed ambience when returning to main menu (aka none)
- fixed controller set new input loses focus
- fixed ‘Eat’ on first food item is always highlighted

Polish
- visual preview when plush rewarded
- some accessories art polish
- harvest scissor cursor
- ending page polish
- food ui polish

