Rendering & Graphics
Reworked lighting and shading: now using physically accurate smooth transitions.
Improved lighting on the Graveyard map: added additional light sources.
Enhanced Graveyard environment: new effects and objects for greater atmosphere.
Sound
Fixed a bug where the can-opening sound could be heard across the entire map.
Perks & Animations
Perks are now granted instantly, without waiting for the end of the animation.
Faster can-opening animation.
Weapons
Reworked weapon switching system.
Adjusted weapon switch speeds: Raise time reduced from 1.0 to 0.75 for all guns.
Slightly reduced recoil on the AK-47 and Vector.
Adjusted AK-47 aim position: now closer to the player.
Limited weapon rotation visuals for weaker systems. In aiming mode, weapons no longer drift upward and to the right.
Gameplay
Fixed a bug with interactive objects: interaction now triggers immediately without needing to stand too close.
Increased survival time while downed.
If a player is left alone (in solo or co-op) with no one to revive them, bleed-out speed is now increased to avoid long delays.
Interface
Improved UI: while downed, a visual indicator now shows decreasing health and the time left until death.
Network Fixes
Fixed a bug where private lobbies were shown in the public server search list.
Our team continues to work hard on the game, preparing new maps, weapons, and unique mechanics to keep battles fresh and exciting. Stay tuned for more updates!
Changed files in this update