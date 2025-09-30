- Fixed a bug where crafting efforts didn’t restore correctly when auto-rebalance was enabled.
- Fixed a bug where the automation rule for running alchemy didn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where “time to empty” was not displayed when hovering over a resource in the left sidebar.
- Fixed alchemy/crafting list effects not updating with default effort when adding new items.
- Fixed a bug where crafting efforts could exceed 100% total effort under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug where the cursor jumped to the end of the input while editing list names.
- Fixed a bug where hotkeys unintentionally triggered during text input editing.
- Fixed inconsistent updates of spell details.
- Fixed an issue where some important herbs might not appear on the map.
Quality of Life
- Crafting detail effects now show numbers, taking into account bonuses and multipliers.
- Added an option under interface settings to adjust the overall UI scale.
Thanks again for playing and sharing your feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update