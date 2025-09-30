 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Destiny 2 Megabonk Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20193298 Edited 30 September 2025 – 17:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where crafting efforts didn’t restore correctly when auto-rebalance was enabled.
  • Fixed a bug where the automation rule for running alchemy didn’t work.
  • Fixed an issue where “time to empty” was not displayed when hovering over a resource in the left sidebar.
  • Fixed alchemy/crafting list effects not updating with default effort when adding new items.
  • Fixed a bug where crafting efforts could exceed 100% total effort under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed a bug where the cursor jumped to the end of the input while editing list names.
  • Fixed a bug where hotkeys unintentionally triggered during text input editing.
  • Fixed inconsistent updates of spell details.
  • Fixed an issue where some important herbs might not appear on the map.


Quality of Life

  • Crafting detail effects now show numbers, taking into account bonuses and multipliers.
  • Added an option under interface settings to adjust the overall UI scale.


Thanks again for playing and sharing your feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3678951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link