Patch 0.40.1 (Post Tournament bug fixes)



Hello Feur Gamers! Last week's tournament was very fun, and also probably the buggiest one yet (oops).

These changes should fix the most glaring issues encountered during that tournament (making alchemist playable again), as well as nerf our new beaver overlord.



#### General

- Fixed some bugs when using the "Replay" button after an online game.

#### Cleric

- Fixed a bug when trying to convert an Immune token.

#### Lawyer

- Restraining Order effect Duration: 5 -> 3.

- Blocked statuses are now properly removed when the Restrain token is removed.

- Good bye Puyo Puyo Berlin Wall meta :(.

- Tokens falling on blocked slots no longer grant +50 points to only one player.

- In case of a tie (ie wildcard falling on a slot blocked by both players), the oldest token gets the score.

- Fixed some puzzle mode bugs related to blocked tokens.

#### Alchemist

- Hostile Takeover now actually works.

- Tokens properly connect.

- Spreading actually works.

- Slightly improved clarity on Sleeper token spread animation.

#### Warrior

- Combo point visual now properly resets to zero when the combo is done.

- Reduced Judgement tooltip size (it was hiding stickers).