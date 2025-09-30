Welcome to the first post-release Watchword Patch! Thank you for all the amazing support in these first few weeks! It's been so fun to hear about people playing Watchword, finding combos, and spelling so many wacky words!



I have quite a bit more planned for updates, had a little delay in this one due to some family stuff but this update includes a lot of QOL changes, Bugfixes, and 5 new unlockable books!

Added

- Link to a "Word Suggestion" form on the homepage if you have specific words you'd like to see added to the Watchword Dictionary

- Link on Main Menu to review the game! If you are enjoying Watchword it is immensely helpful to leave a review. This is the best way to support the long term support & success of Watchword!

- Added more window sizes to Settings

- New Trial Backgrounds!

- Space - See the view from the moon

- Underwater - Hope you can hold your breath for a long time!

- Tropical Island - Lush & a little smoky

- 5 New Unlockable Books! (Join the Watchword Discord if you want to see spoilers)

- Added a few words to the dictionary that have been requested many times

- boop, yeet, jank & variations

- Added stat for "# of Watchwords Played"

- You can now see full piece tooltips in the bag & in the Watchguard bribe menus



Changed

- Made it easier to open letters

- Added a tooltip to the bribery option during trials

- Updated curse tooltip to include the lose condition

- Updated tutorial

- Board view buttons (Word Helper & Hide Pieces) are moved to the right side and now look like other buttons in the game.

- Added a popup if you try to close the menu without saving settings

- Increased the gold required to unlock Wanted Poster 60 -> 100

- Reduced Gourd of the Rings amp from 2.0 -> 1.5

- Reduced the number of letters required to get an upgrade from Ancient Scroll from 2 -> 1

- Increase the minimum word length for The Sniper from 3 -> 4

- Increased amp on Frost River 2 from 3 -> 4

- Increased marks on Frost River 1 from 30 -> 40

- Atlas is now editable



Removed

- Removed hotkey icons for visual improved visual clarity. Hotkeys should continue to work, at some point I'll tackle rebinding those to custom keys



Bugfixes

- Fixes a crash when starting a run in the demo version of the game

- Fixed an issue where window size was being reset to 1920x1080 at the start of each trial

- Fixed an issue where Word Upgrade potions were displaying the wrong increase amount on marks.

- Difficulty dial indicator no longer can spin beyond the bounds of the meter

- Fixed an issue where Spellbook was only creating Glitched Pieces during trials

- Fixed some issues where tooltips would open offscreen

- Fixed a camera glitch when loading a save

- Fixed an issue with the run duration being incorrect in the "Past Runs" menu

- Fixed the run difficulty name being incorrect in Run Details for Challenge and higher

- Frost River 2 is now correctly marked as editable

- Pocket Dimension bag now gives correct starting hand size