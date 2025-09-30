[Update Overview]

Added more detailed filtering and search functions. (Optimizations for the Internal Affairs interface and automatic skill release are scheduled for update around National Day... These changes are quite extensive and taking longer than expected. /(ㄒoㄒ)/~~)



[Update Details]

- Added name search function for the backpack in the Disciples interface.

- Added filtering function for the backpack in the Disciples interface.

- Added filtering function in the Sell interface.

- Added "Sell This Page" function in the Sell interface.

- Optimized compatibility handling when numerical values become excessively large.

- Fixed an issue where excessively large numerical values caused save errors.

- Fixed missing map data issue for Map 12.

- Optimized some performance aspects and reduced save data size.

- Fixed an issue where critical hits could not be triggered.

- Fixed critical hit damage multiplier values for accessories.

- Fixed armor penetration rate values for accessories.

- Improved display when attribute values are excessively large.

- Improved display of excessively large values for Health and Divine Sense in secret realms and battles.

- Fixed incorrect level display for max-level characters in the Disciples interface.

- Fixed incorrect quality display for some equipment.

- Fixed an issue where equipment quality effects were not being applied.