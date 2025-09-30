 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Destiny 2 Megabonk Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20193183 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Start

- We've seen that some of you have problems with our game randomly crashing. We added 3 options to start Bum: Revenge - DX11 (the most stable, optimized but looking poorly), DX12 (the standard one), and Vulkan (Experimental option, has some problems but it shouldn't crash on machines which have problems with DX12).

Dialogues

- We added black bars animations when the dialogue starts and ends.

Graphics

- We started upgrading our graphics, you'll surely notice the improvement.


If you encouter any type of bug/issue or have any suggestion, we'd kindly appreciate it ːsteamhappyː

If you want to help us making something remarkable out of Bum: Revenge, we would kindly appreciate a positive review on Steam - currently we're on Mixed reviews, and any positive feedback would help us grow and push us into delivering you the best possible product ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Depot 3702931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link