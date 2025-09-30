Game Start

- We've seen that some of you have problems with our game randomly crashing. We added 3 options to start Bum: Revenge - DX11 (the most stable, optimized but looking poorly), DX12 (the standard one), and Vulkan (Experimental option, has some problems but it shouldn't crash on machines which have problems with DX12).



Dialogues

- We added black bars animations when the dialogue starts and ends.

Graphics

- We started upgrading our graphics, you'll surely notice the improvement.





If you encouter any type of bug/issue or have any suggestion, we'd kindly appreciate it ːsteamhappyː

If you want to help us making something remarkable out of Bum: Revenge, we would kindly appreciate a positive review on Steam - currently we're on Mixed reviews, and any positive feedback would help us grow and push us into delivering you the best possible product ːsteamhappyː