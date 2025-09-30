Updated tutorial texts and flow.



Minor text adjustments across the game.



Added an Early Access announcement on the main screen (shown once).



Improved minimap performance (shorter capture time).



Fixed a visual bug where players could stand on top of NPCs inside shops.



Resolved localization issues at the gas station.



Fixed broken jump sound for female characters.



Fixed a bug that allowed players to generate absurd amounts of money with a bonus.



Fixed an issue where the car would disappear if the order box was in place mode.



Fixed a bug where city workers would create duplicate orders.



Reduced bus stop usage fees.



Optimized stylist prices, making early-game character customization more affordable.



Hunger reduction when skipping to the next day lowered from 30% → 5%.



Reduced medical equipment costs (bandages, antidote, adrenaline shot, painkillers, medkits).



Added zoom feature for the big city map.



Added Auto Sprint (can be toggled in settings):

Your character will sprint by default without holding Shift.

Holding Shift will instead make the character walk.





Reduced stamina consumption while sprinting. You can now run for longer.



Added a new independent setting for customizing NPC voices (separate from VOIP).



