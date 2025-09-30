Sorry it's been a while without an update, but here's some fun fixes and a new official campaign from our in-house designer (who also did ALL of the levels for the game) JJJJ (also known as J)! 17/08/2025 version 1.0.22

(level editor) rover mode spinbox prefix translation fixed

(level editor) sandcastle flag prop visual offset corrected

par times and par pushes double colon (::) fixed in English

custom campaigns now export theme icon data for level select

added legacy theme/trophy icons for 1.0.21 (and earlier) exported custom campaigns

turned off annoying tooltips from level select

new Short N Sweet campaign added to bonus campaigns folder

JJJJ will also upload it to the Workshop in case you like to play your custom campaigns from there! Don't forget, there's a BTLevExtractor in the game folder if you want to load them into BTMaker and modify the levels or use them as a basis for your own fun campaigns!

