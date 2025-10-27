Hello everyone!
Here is a small update that mainly adds new camera shakes for movement. But also some map modifications, optimization, and bug fixes.
Here is a detailed list of what we have been working on:
Limsod 1.3.1 Patch Note:
Added new camera shake for idle, walk, sprint
Added new stair to climb onto containers on the Cargo map
Added buttons in the information menu that redirect to the specified information page
Minor modifications to the Agency map
Minor modifications to the Agency map of Death Sleeves game mode
Updated links in pause menu
Fixed the movement of grass in the wind
Fixed the Sniper Scope upgrade which could in some cases overlap with the Scope upgrade
Optimization of the Ammo Box
Optimization of glass materials
Limsod Demo 1.0.1 Patch Note:
Added new camera shake for idle, walk, sprint
Added buttons in the information menu that redirect to the specified information page
Minor modifications to the Agency map
Updated links in pause menu
Fixed an inaccessible button in the store
Fixed a small hole in the spawn room of the Office map in Death Sleeves game mode
Optimization of the Ammo Box
Optimization of foliage of the Office map in Death Sleeves game mode
Optimization of glass materials
Discover another game created by Limsod Games team:
Cubin II, a first-person puzzle-platformer game that re-immerses you in the LGA experience. Complete the story by solving these 50 new experiments to finally escape from this terrible place.
Add Cubin II to your wishlist to support us!
Check out our other games and get them with a discount:
