Hello everyone!

Here is a small update that mainly adds new camera shakes for movement. But also some map modifications, optimization, and bug fixes.

Here is a detailed list of what we have been working on:

Limsod 1.3.1 Patch Note:

Added new camera shake for idle, walk, sprint

Added new stair to climb onto containers on the Cargo map

Added buttons in the information menu that redirect to the specified information page

Minor modifications to the Agency map

Minor modifications to the Agency map of Death Sleeves game mode

Updated links in pause menu

Fixed the movement of grass in the wind

Fixed the Sniper Scope upgrade which could in some cases overlap with the Scope upgrade

Optimization of the Ammo Box

Optimization of glass materials

Limsod Demo 1.0.1 Patch Note:

Fixed an inaccessible button in the store

Fixed a small hole in the spawn room of the Office map in Death Sleeves game mode

Optimization of foliage of the Office map in Death Sleeves game mode

