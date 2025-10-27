 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20193029 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

Here is a small update that mainly adds new camera shakes for movement. But also some map modifications, optimization, and bug fixes.

Here is a detailed list of what we have been working on:

Limsod 1.3.1 Patch Note:

  • Added new camera shake for idle, walk, sprint

  • Added new stair to climb onto containers on the Cargo map

  • Added buttons in the information menu that redirect to the specified information page

  • Minor modifications to the Agency map

  • Minor modifications to the Agency map of Death Sleeves game mode

  • Updated links in pause menu

  • Fixed the movement of grass in the wind

  • Fixed the Sniper Scope upgrade which could in some cases overlap with the Scope upgrade

  • Optimization of the Ammo Box

  • Optimization of glass materials

Limsod Demo 1.0.1 Patch Note:

  • Added new camera shake for idle, walk, sprint

  • Added buttons in the information menu that redirect to the specified information page

  • Minor modifications to the Agency map

  • Updated links in pause menu

  • Fixed an inaccessible button in the store

  • Fixed a small hole in the spawn room of the Office map in Death Sleeves game mode

  • Optimization of the Ammo Box

  • Optimization of foliage of the Office map in Death Sleeves game mode

  • Optimization of glass materials

