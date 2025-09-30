LOST RIFT IS CURRENTLY OFFLINE FOR HOTFIX 2

Our hotfix planned for today, September 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM ET, is now underway.

Please be aware that we do not have in-game messaging that notifies you when servers are offline. We will update when we are back online.

Matchmaking

Restricted solo player matchmaking to only ever match solo players together, instead of allowing solos to sometimes end up with duos, etc. We will be making this optional in the future, but this option is forced on for all solo players currently, as of this update

Crossbow Balance

Reduce Crossbow damage to 55

Reduce Combat Crossbow damage to 60

We have received a large number of players due to the strength of crossbows. The Combat Crossbow and Crude Crossbow can no longer one-shot enemy players.

Environment Fixes

Fixed multiple locations on Pioneers’ Landing and Western Island where players could fall into rocks and become stuck. Please continue to report any instances you may find.

Fixed some rock collision issues where players could walk inside rocks (more of these cases still need to be addressed)

Fixed some collision issues with rocks on Pioneers’ Landing where the player appeared to be hovering on top of the rock instead of standing on it

Replaced mining nodes from the walls to the ground to prevent issues with loot falling in unintended ways

Hyena Balance Changes

Lowered hyena health (120 > 70)

Lowered alpha hyena health (240 > 140)

Fixed an issue where hyenas were not receiving bonus damage for headshots. Normal hyenas will now die to one headshot (by basic bow and axe throw, does not include all guns due to rate of fire)

Reduced the hyena population on Western Island by 40%

Hyenas will now chase the player for a shorter distance

*Hyenas are too strong, we’ve heard your feedback! Please let us know how they feel after the update.*

Raid Changes

Reduced maximum active raid nests from 3 to 1. Once a raid nest becomes active, hyenas and Outcasts can spawn around it and periodically launch raids at your camp. After being raided, this is the side quest that appears to locate the source of the raiders (the nest) and kill everyone there to complete the side quest. *Please note this will not reduce the number of active nests on pre-existing worlds, but will prevent more from activating*

Reduced the number of raiders sent to attack the player

Decreased the frequency of raids

Fixed issues causing Outcast and hyena raids not to be defeated (not definitive, and there may be additional cases for us to resolve)

*Raids have been a pain point for early-game play, and we have addressed these concerns with the listed alterations. We will be monitoring your feedback to see if these changes are enough to make the raids feel less one-sided.*

Combat

Fixed an issue where shots that hit the player's neck were able to bypass armor

Audio