Now buttons shows DS4 Symbols (X, Triangle, Square, Circle) instead of X Y A B. As most games detect them as ds4 controllers, and will show the ds4 symbol.

Cleaned up the controller editor drastically. Moved more things into button inspector

Turned controller UI into modules, paving the way for custom components (Steering wheels, custom lockable throttles, and stuff). Altho the custom things are not included in the update yet :)

Updated the connected button UI, so its a checklist instead of a matrix.

Added position / scale inspector UI in controller editor.