30 September 2025 Build 20192888 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:32:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Now buttons shows DS4 Symbols (X, Triangle, Square, Circle) instead of X Y A B. As most games detect them as ds4 controllers, and will show the ds4 symbol.

  • Cleaned up the controller editor drastically. Moved more things into button inspector

  • Turned controller UI into modules, paving the way for custom components (Steering wheels, custom lockable throttles, and stuff). Altho the custom things are not included in the update yet :)

  • Updated the connected button UI, so its a checklist instead of a matrix.

  • Added position / scale inspector UI in controller editor.

  • Added Lego Party Custom controller.

