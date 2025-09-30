Now buttons shows DS4 Symbols (X, Triangle, Square, Circle) instead of X Y A B. As most games detect them as ds4 controllers, and will show the ds4 symbol.
Cleaned up the controller editor drastically. Moved more things into button inspector
Turned controller UI into modules, paving the way for custom components (Steering wheels, custom lockable throttles, and stuff). Altho the custom things are not included in the update yet :)
Updated the connected button UI, so its a checklist instead of a matrix.
Added position / scale inspector UI in controller editor.
Added Lego Party Custom controller.
Update 1.1.54
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3637241
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3637242
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update