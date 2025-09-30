 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20192816 Edited 30 September 2025 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Player now runs a bit faster.
* Added dynamic head bob effect when player is running.
* Fixed FOV slider issue where value was not persisting between relaunch of game.
* Added sensitivity slider.

THANK YOU FOR PLAYING :D

Windows Depot 3588361
