Hello everyone! Today we proactively removed and revised lines and text that were poorly received, and we sincerely apologize for any discomfort caused. We will continue improving the game content—thank you for your understanding and support.

We are also continuing to track the crash issue and have rewritten the suspicious modules. If you still encounter crashes after today’s update, please contact us.



*Next up, we plan to update the Challenge Options and add the Ultra difficulty. This major content will bring new experiences—please look forward to it!