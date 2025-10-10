Hey Dungeon Delvers!

We’re back from our holiday—sunburned, caffeinated, and armed with your feedback like a +10 Greatsword of Truth. First order of business? A shiny patch to smooth out the rough edges and make your dungeon runs even deadlier (in the fun way).

Big shoutout to everyone who stormed the new Castle Bridge content and dropped wisdom bombs in the feedback channels. This update? It’s basically forged from your comments and a dash of developer tears. 💎

⚒️ Adjustments

Tweaked treasure weight for Flame Aura goodies so they play nicer with your current build synergy. Translation: more loot that actually makes sense.

🐛 Bug Exorcisms

Banished the curse where certain treasure icons decided to cosplay as invisible.

Fixed the Cursed Mica Shield trap fiesta—no more multi-hit nonsense.

Katana Reaper’s Slice now properly vibes with Corroded Cryovore’s Ivory during skill spam.

Forbidden Parchment finally respects your mana bar. No mana? No magic.

Boss Crystal Devourer now drops Blade Dancer’s Relic like it owes you money.

Monster Codex entries got a lore facelift—no more blank stares.

Camp building Emergency Mechanism description now makes sense (we promise).

Fixed matchmaking gremlins in low-pop rooms.

Squashed the exploit letting players hoard identical totems in multiplayer. Naughty, naughty.

Thanks for keeping the feedback flowing like dungeon lava. We’re listening, we’re patching, and we’ll see you in the depths—bring snacks and sharp objects. ⚔️









