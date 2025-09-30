We’re excited to announce the release of version 1.3.0! This update focuses on a complete code refactor to improve stability, scalability, and performance across the platform.
In this update, we “unpacked” and “repacked” our code in a more efficient way. This allows us to add improvements (for example, [here you could list planned features or ask the team what new things can be added with these changes]) and continue growing.
Some of the benefits of this update include:
- Enhanced system performance and speed
- Improved code structure for future feature development
- Better stability and fewer bugs in upcoming updates
- Improved editor tools for easier game balancing
- More modular code for easier expansion of game systems
For players, there are no visible changes yet. However, this is a major and important foundation for all the planned features we have for Bunny Bunker.
Fixes and Improvements:
- Structures now indicate when they are exposed to darkness, providing better visual feedback
- Academy and Barracks combined into a single, Bunny-producing facility behind the scenes
- Carrots now grow only during the day
- Warrior bunnies on towers now face the enemies they are targeting
- Added pausing and resuming via the spacebar
- Rocket fuel now travels with the pioneers instead of instantly filling the rockets
- Separate demo scene and settings to improve the demo/tutorial experience and introduce the game
Changed files in this update