30 September 2025 Build 20192692 Edited 30 September 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi there, world!

We’re excited to announce the release of version 1.3.0! This update focuses on a complete code refactor to improve stability, scalability, and performance across the platform.

In this update, we “unpacked” and “repacked” our code in a more efficient way. This allows us to add improvements (for example, [here you could list planned features or ask the team what new things can be added with these changes]) and continue growing.

Some of the benefits of this update include:

  • Enhanced system performance and speed
  • Improved code structure for future feature development
  • Better stability and fewer bugs in upcoming updates
  • Improved editor tools for easier game balancing
  • More modular code for easier expansion of game systems


For players, there are no visible changes yet. However, this is a major and important foundation for all the planned features we have for Bunny Bunker.

Fixes and Improvements:

  • Structures now indicate when they are exposed to darkness, providing better visual feedback
  • Academy and Barracks combined into a single, Bunny-producing facility behind the scenes
  • Carrots now grow only during the day
  • Warrior bunnies on towers now face the enemies they are targeting
  • Added pausing and resuming via the spacebar
  • Rocket fuel now travels with the pioneers instead of instantly filling the rockets
  • Separate demo scene and settings to improve the demo/tutorial experience and introduce the game


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2926131
macOS English Depot 2926132
Linux Depot 2926133
