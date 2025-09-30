Enhanced system performance and speed



Improved code structure for future feature development



Better stability and fewer bugs in upcoming updates



Improved editor tools for easier game balancing



More modular code for easier expansion of game systems



Structures now indicate when they are exposed to darkness, providing better visual feedback



Academy and Barracks combined into a single, Bunny-producing facility behind the scenes



Carrots now grow only during the day



Warrior bunnies on towers now face the enemies they are targeting



Added pausing and resuming via the spacebar



Rocket fuel now travels with the pioneers instead of instantly filling the rockets



Separate demo scene and settings to improve the demo/tutorial experience and introduce the game



Hi there, world!We’re excited to announce the release of version 1.3.0! This update focuses on a complete code refactor to improve stability, scalability, and performance across the platform.In this update, we “unpacked” and “repacked” our code in a more efficient way. This allows us to add improvements (for example, [here you could list planned features or ask the team what new things can be added with these changes]) and continue growing.For players, there are no visible changes yet. However, this is a major and important foundation for all the planned features we have for Bunny Bunker.