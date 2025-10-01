Hello Victorians, we have a rather large hotfix for you today.

Featuring the GDFIX changes, a variety of fixes, balance changes, interface improvements and more. This is less of a hotfix and more of a hugefix…



The temporary fix we introduced in 1.10.1 for Silesia being annexed by Prussia during a Polish Uprising has now been resolved properly instead of through the temporary fix too.



Check out the full patchnotes below. Checksum is `81b8`.



As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums ! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.10 with fixed issues!

The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.10.2:

Adjusted demographics for Ireland to reflect the historical demography of its Aristocrats, Soldiers and Officers pops

Increased the Activism of the Polish National Movement in Russia whilst the Organic Statute of 1832 is active

Adjusted demographics for the Baltic States, Lithuania, and Poland to reflect the historical makeup of their aristocracies

The South American National Identity Journal Entries now trigger a National Awakening for their respective cultures

Reworked the logic for cultural and religious secessions - states with low percentages of the relevant pops will be much less inclined to secede, unless their Obstinance or Turmoil is particularly high

Reworked how Ideological Incoherence is calculated. You should now generally have an easier time forming single-party governments and governments which disagree on minor issues, and a harder time forming massive governments with strong and conflicting opinions

Partial Bureaucrat-owned companies now pay 25% of their dividends to the government

Partial Shopkeeper/Academic-owned companies now pay 25% of their dividends to the workforce in their owned buildings

Generals will now also join defensive invasion battles and not simply send their troops if stationed as a garrison in an HQ

The Defend against Invasion button now works even if the invasion hasn't started yet. If the front for the invasion hasn't spawned, it will station the formation in the target HQ for the invasion, if the invasion has started and the front exists, it will deploy the formation directly to the front

It is now possible for companies to 'privatize' buildings under Command Economy

[GDFIX] The 'September Convention' treaty name template now names the treaty dynamically after the month it was signed in instead of it always being September (thank you Martin Anward aka Wiz, for suggesting your own fix I suppose…)

[GDFIX] When enforced as part of a peace agreement or capitulation during war, the Independence war goal now also automatically also nationalizes overlord-held building levels (thank you BamBam for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Military wages now also affect the prestige gain from Navy power projection (thanks Tony for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Added option when releasing a nation to keep states considered homelands for your primary cultures (thank you Deutsches Kaiserreich for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Made colonization ignore population of source state when determining speed penalty (thank you Alxe for the suggestion)

Added a new Montenegro AI strategy to ensure it keeps its trade centres subsidised

Brought the aggression of the Unify Italy diplomatic strategy into line with the Unify Germany strategy

The AI will be much more inclined to spend money on economic buildings when it has the Industrialise AI strategy, or during the Gründerzeit

Reduced the AI's base desire to unify Germany and Italy in the early game

The AI will now be less inclined to conquer non-homeland or non-claimed states that it does not share a land border or strategic region with

[GDFIX] Made colonization speed account for paused colonies (thank you Alxe for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Added a lot of Obsessions to various cultures (thanks Tony for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Political Movement support from Wealth now scales against the political strength from wealth levels, meaning that the support of a single wealthy individual is much more significant than support from a large number of poor individuals (thank you rskhm | BPM for the suggestion))

[GDFIX] The 'Force Nationalization' wargoal now requires you to control all your own states instead of requiring you to occupy the enemy capital (thank you to BamBam for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] GDP owned by your country in other countries now counts towards the reinvestment multiplier, so that a country with a massive investment pool from foreign holdings will not have it artificially boosted further (thank you to Blackpoolgo4it2 for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Machinists and Engineers now contribute to the Investment Pool under economic setups where they receive dividends (thank you to CaelReader for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Added Grocery taboo to Jewish religion to reflect their dietary restrictions (thanks nullpotato for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Added Rye throughput bonus to the Ursus Company (thanks germaniec7 for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] The Launch Military Incursions decision in the Conquest of the Desert now requires Logistics instead of Civilizing Mission, and adds some infamy when taken (thank you Heinrich IV for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Haiti starts with Homesteading now (thank you immeska for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Removed Rice Farm potentials from Hokkaido (thank you to markus for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Increased Wood potentials throughout Sweden, Norway, Canada, and the Northern and Western United States (thank you to markus for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Increased Iron potentials for Norrland and Svealand (thank you to markus for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Added Vineyard potentials to Tyrol, Bavaria, and Delvidek (thank you to markus for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Added Tobacco potentials to Wisconsin, Indiana, New York, Pastaza, and Mosul(thank you to markus for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Removed Rye potentials from Oulu, Kola, and Yakutsk, and added Rye potential to Outer Manchuria (thank you to markus for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Added Iron and Sulphur potentials to Cyprus (thank you to markus for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Added Fruit potentials to Pastaza (thank you to markus for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Added Rubber potentials to Antioquia and Cauca (thank you to markus for the suggestion)

[GDFIX] Added Coffee potential to Goias (thank you to markus for the suggestion)

Austria is no longer able to revoke the Hungarian Twelve Points without pushback by using the Regime Change power bloc interaction

Increased acceptance of primary cultures under Subjecthood to 100. This should fix cases of discrimination events firing for primary cultures under Subjecthood

Peasants now get far fewer loyalists & radicals from Standard of Living changes

The amount of radicals/loyalists gained from Standard of Living increases now starts scaling down after level 15, as each successive SoL level after that represents diminishing returns in actual impact on a pop's perceived quality of life, and it was previously far too easy to turn your entire upper class loyalist

Buildings with foreign owners will now generally pay lower wages (relative to foreign-owned level fraction), as said foreign owners don't really care all that much if their wage dumping creates radicals in other nations

Increased Movement Activism modifier from the Springtime of the Peoples Journal Entry from 25% to 35%, and added a -50% enactment time modifier to both Springtime of the Peoples and Red Summer Journal Entries

Manorialism is now only enabled for Austrian Crown Land or Personal Union-type subjects

Replaced the additional company slot from the canal companies with a free charter. The company slots often proved to be more of a curse than a blessing since when you lost the prosperity bonus, you could end up in a downward spiral. Additionally, the other bonuses they provide are so much more effective than the pre 1.9 competitiveness bonus that we believe they should still be viable with the addition of the charter. As always we'll keep an eye on feedback on this.

Serbia now has Homesteading at game start

Buildings are now more stingy with their wages when no minimum wages are set

Made starting Hungarian revolutionaries immune to Memento Mori effects until 1856

Increased starting Italian radicals for Austria

Increased the attraction of Hungarian Aristocrats towards the Intelligentsia Interest Group and Liberal Movement whilst the Hungarian Revolution Journal Entry is active

Reduced the maximum and minimum impacts of Fervour on attraction to various cultural movements

Cultural Minority Movements under Subjecthood are no longer affected by base cultural acceptance. Instead, they are affected by average cultural acceptance of pops of the relevant culture

Pop attraction to National Liberal movements is now affected by pop literacy

Reduced the penalty to Devout attraction from literacy, as they were overly penalized in the late game

Removed the max institution level increase from Secret Police/Guaranteed Liberties and put it behind Central Planning and Mass Surveillance techs instead, so that it isn't so easy to counter movement radicalism early on. The effects of National Guard were slightly reduced as this means National Guard can now be increased to level 5 in the late game

Added additional Activism factors to National Liberal movements

Increased the base attraction of Aristocrats, Clerks, and Academics to cultural minority movements, and reduced the base attraction of Clergymen

Increased base political strength from votes to be more in line with the generally increased wealth levels across the game. Society techs that increase Authority now also increase voting power further

Reduced the impact executives have on interest group political strength, and increased the number of building levels a company must own to get the maximum effect

Removed an outdated supply increase modifier that came into effect when a formation was mobilized. This was invisible to the player, so we replaced it with higher good cost increases on the supply mobilization options. Overall values should remain largely the same

The Age of Metternich Journal Entry now requires 25% revolution progress, or a successful Springtime of the Peoples revolution

Various pro-slavery ideologies will now oppose enacting Colonial Slavery when a more slavery-friendly law is active

Montenegro will need to learn to respect women before enacting advanced economy laws \\[blocked the enactment of non-Traditionalism or Industry Banned economy laws whilst Women in the Fields is active\\]

The alternate complete condition of The Algerian Departments now requires the Amazigh and Maghrebi cultures to be above 40 average acceptance, and the Sunni religion to be above 15 average acceptance

Building Minimum Wages modifier is now spread over multiple different institutions

Moved max Social Security investment level modifiers from Welfare laws to tech

Moved max Health System investment level modifiers from Health System laws to tech

Reduced Individualist and Market Liberal ideologies' tolerance of the Right to Associate law

Made the various variants of the Liberal ideology approve of National Guard, and disapprove of No Home Affairs

Made the various variants of the Liberal ideology disapprove of Censorship, neutral towards Right of Assembly, and approve of Protected Speech

Moved the "Sorbia is Serbia" achievement to the Hard achievements category

Under Census Voting, pops can now vote from wealth 10 (down from 15)

Under Wealth Voting, pops can now vote from wealth 20 (down from 25)

Changed the arable land threshold for a state to be eligible for mass migration from 20 to 10

Increased the base attraction of Officers and Soldiers to the Absolutist Movement

Reduced the base attraction of Peasants to the Labour Movement

Positivist characters may now support the Liberal Movement

Clergymen are no longer affected by the literacy-related malus towards the Religious Majority and Minority Movements

Increased starting Ottoman gold reserves

Lahej now starts with a Trade Center exporting coffee

The "Legacy of the Commonwealth" attraction modifier for Polish pops to cultural minority movements now only applies to Aristocrats