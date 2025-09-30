Get ready, racers! Our Trials Mode just got tougher with a polished difficulty level.

This update cranks up the challenge, pushing your reflexes and racing skills to the max. Expect faster action, wilder obstacles, and non-stop chaos as you battle to claim victory.

Think you’ve mastered Hot Rod Mayhem? Time to prove it. Strap in, hit the throttle, and take on the ultimate test of speed and skill!

See you on the track 🏎️💨 Run into bugs or have feedback? Head to our Discord and let us know!