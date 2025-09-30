We are glad to announce that Deisim will now receive monthly updates on Steam and the first monthly update, the War Update, is now available!
This free update adds a brand-new Omen to start wars more easily, along with military ships, airships, and even helicopters! We’ve also increased the kingdom limit, so you can now create up to 8 kingdoms.
And for a limited time, you’ll get to enjoy your world in the beautiful colors of fall!
We hope you’ll enjoy this update and start many gloriously unfair wars. Let us know what you think, and stay tuned for more news about our next monthly update!
Myron
Changes :
Added a War Omen to allow to ask kings to start war and attack cities regardless of their traits,
Capital cities now spawns a military ship in addition to the existing trade ship,
Capital cities now spawns a military aircraft in addition to the existing trade airships,
Military ships attack enemy military ships and pirate ships,
Military aircrafts attack enemy military aircrafts and pirate aircrafts,
The player can now create up to 8 kingdoms with the inspiration miracle,
Pirates airships are now different for each era,
The game no longer ask confirmation when the player load a save file in an empty world,
Tweak terrain colors so it is easier to differentiate them even without vegetation,
Airships are now colored properly after loading a save,
Dinosaurs are now animated properly even if the quality settings are in low or very low,
Fixed the button to teleport to kingdom's capitals sending to a wrong kingdom sometimes,
Fix disabled kingdom and cities tabs the first time we open the menu after loading a save with less kingdom or cities,
Fixed a bug causing multiple kingdoms to have the same color,
Pirate Airships are no longer stuck in mid air when thrown by the player,
Added temporary fall decoration. Stay tuned for the halloween update!
