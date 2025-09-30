We are glad to announce that Deisim will now receive monthly updates on Steam and the first monthly update, the War Update, is now available!



This free update adds a brand-new Omen to start wars more easily, along with military ships, airships, and even helicopters! We’ve also increased the kingdom limit, so you can now create up to 8 kingdoms.

And for a limited time, you’ll get to enjoy your world in the beautiful colors of fall!

We hope you’ll enjoy this update and start many gloriously unfair wars. Let us know what you think, and stay tuned for more news about our next monthly update!

Myron







Changes :

