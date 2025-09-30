 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Destiny 2 Megabonk Hollow Knight Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20192578 Edited 30 September 2025 – 16:26:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed credits inkwell - prevent opening credits panel before any are available
  • Fixed several audio issues
  • Added several missing audio sources to master audio controller to reflect global volume settings
  • Added A Little TV(tm) speed controls
  • Improved shadow performance

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3862441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link