- Fixed credits inkwell - prevent opening credits panel before any are available
- Fixed several audio issues
- Added several missing audio sources to master audio controller to reflect global volume settings
- Added A Little TV(tm) speed controls
- Improved shadow performance
Patch Notes for v1.0.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3862441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update