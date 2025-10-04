 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20192518
We want to let you know about an important update.

A recently identified security vulnerability within Unity has been spotted, and while there is currently no evidence of impact on users, we’re taking all relevant steps to ensure you’re on the latest and safest version of the game.

To keep you safe, we’ve released a new patch that addresses the issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to stay protected.

You can read more about it here:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

As always, our priority will be on keeping our games safe and enjoyable for everyone.

