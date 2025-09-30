 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20192493
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added Blood Burst (Tactical Healing) to the list of Genetic Designs.
- Build-up ability stat now works as expected
- Hephaestus attack speed reduced 8% in normal Expedition.
- New submodule within settlement generation
- Fixed some stats not showing the correct numbers
- Hovering the mouse over Genetic Designs now previsualize the ability/weapon and description (images coming soon).
- Fixed glitching materials when the FX quality was low.
- Removed autoexposure in close areas that made rooms very dark.
- Removed FX lighting in storms to improve the performance in low end computers.
- Totems now will show a pop up when alerted.
- Dodging i-frames increased from 0.25 to 0.3. Velocitine still increasing 0.1 per quality core.
- Fixed a bug where Quake Deflesher could be spawned.
- Bio-swapper opens instantly now

