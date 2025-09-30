Brave Ones!

We are back to tell you about all the new features of The Braves! So put on your armor, take your best weapon, and head into adventure! And what exactly awaits you, we will tell you right now.

Profile Level Rewards

A special tab with rewards has appeared in the Town Hall, which will unlock as your profile level increases.

It works simply: when you reach the profile level shown in the reward line, you can claim a valuable prize. Players who have already reached certain profile levels can claim all rewards they are entitled to immediately.

List of rewards:

Rare, Epic, and Legendary Heroes

Rare, Epic, and Legendary Weapons

Random Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical Armor pieces

Prisms of Aether and Eternity

Star Coins

Gemstones

Masks of Transformation

Gold Coins

We also remind you of the ways to increase your profile level:

Leveling up heroes

Upgrading buildings

Improving hero skills in the Academy

Gameplay Optimization

The The Braves team has carried out another stage of optimization. The game has already become more stable and faster, individual login errors have been fixed, and client performance has been improved.

However, the process is not yet finished: more steps lie ahead to make the gameplay even more comfortable. We will continue to improve our game and carefully listen to your feedback and comments.

Opening of New Portals

Brave Ones, do you hear the mysterious chime of bells and the whisper of ancient spells? Through the haze of the mystical fair and the glow of mysterious lights, new heroes step into the world, guided by the power of Aether! Welcome the Mystic Fair Portal and the Mysterious Tools Portal!

Mystic Fair Portal

In the Mystic Fair Portal, three new unique heroes await you.

Idren

Legendary Attack Hero

Even a brick to the head was not the end — Aether granted him a new incarnation. He now controls the elements and summons an Astral Owl that devours knowledge. The earth became his main ally, while fire, water, and air only increase its power. His spells are small disasters, and Idren himself is the embodiment of stubbornness turned into strength.

Legendary rarity:

For each Avatar taken (Earth, Fire, Air), gains +50% critical damage and +10% critical chance for earth skills

When dealing damage, summons an immortal Astral Owl that collects experience crystals

+15% chance to reactivate elemental skills

+15% to earth skill damage for each other elemental skill

-25% to damage of non-elemental skills

Mythical rarity:

+1 to the evolution level of Divider: Earthquake

+1 to the evolution level of Stone Shrapnel: Earth Gale

+1 to the evolution level of Stone Golem: Stone Guardian

-15% cooldown time for earth skills for each evolution of water, fire, and air elemental skills

Insenda

Legendary Defense Hero

In her previous life, she was a strict and passionate literature teacher, forever in love with books. Fate cut her life short in a ridiculous way, but Aether gave her a second birth — as a fairy with the gift of the Phoenix.

Now her spells turn enemies to ashes, and she herself rises from the fire stronger than before. The teacher became the heroine of her own story — a defender remembered by the whole world.

Legendary rarity:

Fireballs always target new enemies

+2 Fireball projectiles

-50% Fireball speed

+10% maximum health for each fire skill

-10% maximum health for each earth skill

5% chance to apply burning, which deals damage and reduces enemy stats by 15% for 3 seconds

+0.2% armor per enemy on the screen

Chance to heal when applying burning to enemies

+5% maximum health for every 10 levels gained in a match

+2 resurrections

Mythical rarity:

80% chance, twice per match, to restore part of health when receiving a lethal blow

Yoruhime

Epic Support Hero

In her previous life, Yoruhime was a fortune teller who lived on other people’s secrets and beautiful words about the “threads of fate.” Fate decided to play a joke — and gave her a new form as a spider yōkai. Now her threads truly bind enemies, her breath is filled with poison, and explosive spiders — children of her rage — burst out of the shadows. Each victim in her web becomes a source of power, speeding and strengthening the mistress of fate.

Epic rarity:

5% chance when dealing damage to transform into a spider yōkai. In spider form, 5% chance when dealing damage to summon explosive spiderlings

Also gains the ability to periodically fire one acid projectile

15% chance to inflict slow for 3 seconds with the Thread of Fate skill and its evolution

+15% chance to deal critical damage with the Thread of Fate skill and its evolution for each spiritual skill

+100% critical damage with the Thread of Fate skill and its evolution for each water skill

50% chance when taking damage to create a large web that slows enemies by 25% for 3 seconds

15% chance for a cocoon chest to appear instead of a normal one. Cocoons contain temporary stat boosts: Red cocoon — +40% attack for 10 sec. Green cocoon — +30% movement speed for 10 sec. Purple cocoon — +75% chance to reactivate Threads of Fate and their evolutions for 10 sec. Blue cocoon — +35% dodge for 10 sec.

Additional skill rerolls in a match: 4

+5% cooldown time for each existing holy and fire skill

Legendary rarity:

2% chance to restore 1% health when dealing damage with the Thread of Fate skill and its evolution

+1 projectile for Threads of Life and Fate and their evolutions

Mythical rarity:

5% chance when dealing damage to transform into a spider yōkai. In spider form, 5% chance when dealing damage to summon explosive spiderlings

Also gains the ability to periodically fire three acid projectiles

Mysterious Tools Portal

In the Mysterious Tools Portal, three new unique weapons await you.

Mediator of Worlds

Legendary Divider. Grants the equipped hero the Divider skill.

+30% Divider damage at uncommon rarity

+5% to all skill damage at rare rarity

+1 Divider skill level at the start of a match at epic rarity

+20% Divider size at legendary rarity

+1 evolution level of the Divider skill: Earthquake at mythical rarity

Heart of the Fairies

Legendary Fireballs. Grants the equipped hero the Fireball skill.

+30% Fireball damage at uncommon rarity

+5% to all skill damage at rare rarity

+1 Fireball skill level at the start of a match at epic rarity

+1 Fireball projectile at legendary rarity

+1 evolution level of the Fireball skill: Infernal Fireballs at mythical rarity

Yamihari

Legendary Thread of Fate. Grants the equipped hero the Thread of Fate skill.

+30% Thread of Fate damage at uncommon rarity

+5% to all skill damage at rare rarity

+1 Thread of Fate skill level at the start of a match at epic rarity

+45% Thread of Fate size at legendary rarity

+1 evolution level of the Thread of Fate skill: Samsara Carpet at mythical rarity

Hero Rebalance

Jabir:

Increased base damage and health stats

Headless Thomas:

New specialization at Legendary rarity: releases a cloud of flies in front that applies a 20% vulnerability curse every 10 seconds

Decay area cooldown reduced from 20 to 15 seconds

Bloody Mary:

New specialization at Legendary rarity: 30% chance of triple damage for 2 seconds when dodging

Healing chance when dealing damage with the Cursed Scythe and its evolution increased from 7.5% to 10%

Mama Bridget:

New specialization at Legendary rarity: +50% projectile speed for Cursed Souls and their evolutions

New specialization at Legendary rarity: 25% chance to reactivate Cursed Souls and their evolutions

Number of skips, rerolls, and bans increased from 2 to 4 at Mythical rarity

Minion Rebalance

Increased movement speed of minions:

Skeleton: 1 → 1.2

Ifrit: 1 → 1.3

Air Elemental: 1 → 1.5

Stone Golem: unchanged

New Achievements

New heroes — new achievements. For fans of expanding their profiles, both in-game and in Steam, we have prepared 3 new achievements related to the new heroes.

In celebration of the update, we have prepared a mysterious code for you: mysticfair

That’s all for now, Brave Ones. Stay with us, share your impressions of the game — we are always glad to hear feedback and make it even better!