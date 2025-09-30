 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Destiny 2 Megabonk Hollow Knight Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20192443 Edited 30 September 2025 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! We've gotten some reports of crashes relating to saving and loading. Sorry if you have encountered it, hopefully this patch resolves some of that. We really appreciate any and all reports provided <3

Balance Changes

  • Slightly lowered the Face's starting aggression.
  • Added an extra ropebag to Hanging Gardens 04.
  • Buffed peripheral binding.


Bugfixes

  • Fixed a crash relating to certain perks and items, after closing the game then reloading a save.
  • Fixed certain items breaking after reviving or saving and quitting.
  • Fixed certain perks breaking after saving and quitting.
  • Fixed getting a sacrifice perk in iron knuckle.
  • Fixed the endless superstructure loop transition from blocking the player.
  • Fixed the win and death screens showing ascent rate instead of travel speed (new stat)


-Holly

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3195791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link