Balance Changes

Slightly lowered the Face's starting aggression.



Added an extra ropebag to Hanging Gardens 04.



Buffed peripheral binding.



Bugfixes

Fixed a crash relating to certain perks and items, after closing the game then reloading a save.



Fixed certain items breaking after reviving or saving and quitting.



Fixed certain perks breaking after saving and quitting.



Fixed getting a sacrifice perk in iron knuckle.



Fixed the endless superstructure loop transition from blocking the player.



Fixed the win and death screens showing ascent rate instead of travel speed (new stat)



Hey everyone! We've gotten some reports of crashes relating to saving and loading. Sorry if you have encountered it, hopefully this patch resolves some of that. We really appreciate any and all reports provided <3-Holly