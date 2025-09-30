Balance Changes
- Slightly lowered the Face's starting aggression.
- Added an extra ropebag to Hanging Gardens 04.
- Buffed peripheral binding.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a crash relating to certain perks and items, after closing the game then reloading a save.
- Fixed certain items breaking after reviving or saving and quitting.
- Fixed certain perks breaking after saving and quitting.
- Fixed getting a sacrifice perk in iron knuckle.
- Fixed the endless superstructure loop transition from blocking the player.
- Fixed the win and death screens showing ascent rate instead of travel speed (new stat)
-Holly
