Added new song Walking Plains by CommanderNoob!

Removed user information from crash reports to make them fully anonymous

Levels are now compressed when transferred from the server to your game client reducing internet bandwidth usage

Reduced time for the level browser to search levels, including most notably the random level search

Instrument Blocks that are not connected with a wire now always play regardless of whether they are loaded in chunks (Only affects new levels)

In accordance with new European law, when trying to purchase an item with frisbee coins the amount of money needed to purchase the required amount of frisbee coins is displayed