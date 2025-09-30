 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20192416 Edited 30 September 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.13.25


Improvements :


  • Added new song Walking Plains by CommanderNoob!

  • Removed user information from crash reports to make them fully anonymous

  • Levels are now compressed when transferred from the server to your game client reducing internet bandwidth usage

  • Reduced time for the level browser to search levels, including most notably the random level search

  • Instrument Blocks that are not connected with a wire now always play regardless of whether they are loaded in chunks (Only affects new levels)

  • In accordance with new European law, when trying to purchase an item with frisbee coins the amount of money needed to purchase the required amount of frisbee coins is displayed

  • Updated translations


Bug fixes :


  • Fixed MSAA antialiasing setting not being applied properly

  • Stopped the chat from being unfocused automatically when dying

  • When loading content from the level browser fails due to a server error, it will now open a popup instead of kicking to titlescreen

  • Potential fix for rare crashes with ShopWindow, AccountMenu, FinishMenu

  • Fixed level thumbnails failing to upload

  • Fixed conveyor block not connecting properly with its neighbors when doing undo or redo

  • Fixed chat trying to reconnect too fast, triggering a DDOS temporary ban from the server

  • Fixed abrupt camera movements when getting off waterfall platform or landing from a big fall

Changed files in this update

