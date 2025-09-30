Version 0.13.25
Improvements :
Added new song Walking Plains by CommanderNoob!
Removed user information from crash reports to make them fully anonymous
Levels are now compressed when transferred from the server to your game client reducing internet bandwidth usage
Reduced time for the level browser to search levels, including most notably the random level search
Instrument Blocks that are not connected with a wire now always play regardless of whether they are loaded in chunks (Only affects new levels)
In accordance with new European law, when trying to purchase an item with frisbee coins the amount of money needed to purchase the required amount of frisbee coins is displayed
Updated translations
Bug fixes :
Fixed MSAA antialiasing setting not being applied properly
Stopped the chat from being unfocused automatically when dying
When loading content from the level browser fails due to a server error, it will now open a popup instead of kicking to titlescreen
Potential fix for rare crashes with ShopWindow, AccountMenu, FinishMenu
Fixed level thumbnails failing to upload
Fixed conveyor block not connecting properly with its neighbors when doing undo or redo
Fixed chat trying to reconnect too fast, triggering a DDOS temporary ban from the server
Fixed abrupt camera movements when getting off waterfall platform or landing from a big fall
Changed files in this update