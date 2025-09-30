- The save game system will now use two additional backups that are written less often.

- Fix key trophy falling through world

- Fix for held items being pushed into geometry and causing a joint explosion.

- Fix out of bounds in the crown dream.

- Fix out of bounds in the propeller hat dream.

- Improve the fortress recovery ladder.

- Fix Jim's well not staying closed upon reloading the area leading to a potential soft lock.

- Fix being able to clip the trigger for the campfire cutscene in the apartment by going into the corner of the room causing nate to fall infinitely through the world.

- Added gamma boost when you're far from your lantern in the dark in the fortress so it's easier to find your way back to it.

- Fix jagged river edges on low quality.

- Fix entering a cutscene with the binoculars up causing the overlay to be on over the cutscene and Nate to be only floating eyes.

- Fix Nate being semi-transparent in a cutscene if you entered the cutscene with the camera inside him

- Fix breaking the vase before hearing from Mitchell causing an infinite Pause screen to appear.

-3 songs with extended tracks for more variation and better sounding "fallen" states

-5 new songs!

-snowier snow snogs

-one fewer songs bc there's a song in the song hospital

-wind gusts much less blast-y

-mix polish on a spoilery cutscene



Hello, Gabe here! This patch fixes an issue some people have had with their saves getting corrupted or lost after a crash . We have made it a lot safer, and hopefully this should never happen again. If anyone has lost their save and wants me to send them a save from an equivalent part of the game just @ me on the discord! So sorry about that I know how much it sucks in a game where progress can be so hard won!