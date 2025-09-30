 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20192254 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The save game system will now use two additional backups that are written less often.
- Fix key trophy falling through world
- Fix for held items being pushed into geometry and causing a joint explosion.
- Fix out of bounds in the crown dream.
- Fix out of bounds in the propeller hat dream.
- Improve the fortress recovery ladder.
- Fix Jim's well not staying closed upon reloading the area leading to a potential soft lock.
- Fix being able to clip the trigger for the campfire cutscene in the apartment by going into the corner of the room causing nate to fall infinitely through the world.
- Added gamma boost when you're far from your lantern in the dark in the fortress so it's easier to find your way back to it.
- Fix jagged river edges on low quality.
- Fix entering a cutscene with the binoculars up causing the overlay to be on over the cutscene and Nate to be only floating eyes.
- Fix Nate being semi-transparent in a cutscene if you entered the cutscene with the camera inside him
- Fix breaking the vase before hearing from Mitchell causing an infinite Pause screen to appear.
-3 songs with extended tracks for more variation and better sounding "fallen" states
-5 new songs!
-snowier snow snogs
-one fewer songs bc there's a song in the song hospital
-wind gusts much less blast-y
-mix polish on a spoilery cutscene

Hello, Gabe here! This patch fixes an issue some people have had with their saves getting corrupted or lost after a crash . We have made it a lot safer, and hopefully this should never happen again. If anyone has lost their save and wants me to send them a save from an equivalent part of the game just @ me on the discord! So sorry about that I know how much it sucks in a game where progress can be so hard won!

