This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Update Live Now: October 2, 2025, HKT

Dear Players,

The wait is over—our update is here, and it's ready to turn up the heat in ways you won't forget. Dive headfirst into two scorching new side stories that pulse with desire: the sultry haze of the Hot Springs and the charged tension of the Billiard Hall. We've crafted these intimate escapades with irresistible new characters who'll draw you in, body and soul, for encounters that linger long after the screen fades.

Update now, lose yourself in the steam, and let these stories ignite your wildest fantasies. We can't wait to hear which moments set your world on fire!

Happy Island Fantasy