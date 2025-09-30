I'm happy to announce the final MASSIVE UPDATE for the creature collector - Seeker: Quest!

There are a lot of new additions into the game, but I'll list a couple here:

New Spirit Island (With 3 levels + boss fight)

New miniboss: Badcat (from Cats With Standards -game)

Final Boss: The Leerking (+ a little surprise at the end. SPOILER: Another boss)

Six new playable characters: Badcat, Leerking, Cygnadusk, Spilar, Walgo & Totem

All new Seekers has their own unique ability to play around!

To celebrate this (and the Autumn Sale) Seeker: Quest is now 55% OFF. Be sure to grab it now!

Seeker: Quest will go GOLD in an hour!

PS: Unfortunately, the Steam Achievements are disabled for a moment until I figure out what is causing the issue)

PSS: For old players, I hate to say this: But I had to to do a reset for all game data. Too many changes happened here which could have caused issues for oldies like you. Excuse me, but I hope you understand!

And hey, here is a youtube short for you to watch to understand the basics of Seeker: Quest