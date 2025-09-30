The Infernal Hunt Update brings one of the most exciting content expansions yet!

Fast travel has been fixed and refined, making your journeys smoother than ever. Solmire now echoes with two new music tracks, alongside fresh sound effects that make exploration feel more alive.

Enemies grow fiercer: bats swoop directly at you, and the Dragon Boss now hurls fireballs across the battlefield, testing your reflexes like never before.

This update also introduces two divine quests — Nyxora’s and the Cosmic Archer’s — pushing you into thrilling battles against dangerous foes such as the Duskarim Renegates and the mischievous but deadly Racoon Shooters.

And for those who prove themselves worthy, legendary weapons await: the Cosmic Bow and Nyxora’s Dagger.

Astraphia continues to evolve weekly — prepare yourself for new dangers and greater rewards!

Patch Notes – v1.1.16

🎵 Audio & Atmosphere

Fixed: Fast travel now correctly deducts gold.

Added: 2 new background tracks for Solmire.

Added: New sound when customizing HUD with the spacebar.

Added: New sound effect when collecting XP.

🐉 Boss & Enemies

Updated: Bat enemy now flies directly toward the player.

Updated: Dragon Boss now unleashes fireballs across the screen — dodge carefully!

Fixed: Warrior and Knight quest progression issues.

Added: New enemies — Duskarim Renegates and Racoon Shooters.

⚔️ Quests & Progression

Added: Nyxora’s Quest .

Added: Cosmic Archer’s Quest .

New visual effect when leveling up.

💎 Items & Rewards