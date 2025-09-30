Hello guys,
We wanna inform you about our latest update for the game containing various performance optimizations and bug fixes!
Improved performance:
overhauled graphics settings
reduced streamed level render distance
added settings for viewing / object render distance
automatic presets on first start of "Scorching Desert" according to user hardware
lighting optimizations in various parts of the main map
reduced runtime lighting costs
added features:
tooltip desriptions for the graphic settings
changes in gamedifficulty
Thanks you for your continued support of Scorching Desert!
Changed files in this update