30 September 2025 Build 20192159 Edited 1 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello guys,

We wanna inform you about our latest update for the game containing various performance optimizations and bug fixes!

Improved performance:

  • overhauled graphics settings

  • reduced streamed level render distance

  • added settings for viewing / object render distance

  • automatic presets on first start of "Scorching Desert" according to user hardware

  • lighting optimizations in various parts of the main map

  • reduced runtime lighting costs

added features:

  • tooltip desriptions for the graphic settings

  • changes in gamedifficulty

Thanks you for your continued support of Scorching Desert!

Best regards,

Desert Runner Studio

