Hello guys,

We wanna inform you about our latest update for the game containing various performance optimizations and bug fixes!

Improved performance:

overhauled graphics settings

reduced streamed level render distance

added settings for viewing / object render distance

automatic presets on first start of "Scorching Desert" according to user hardware

lighting optimizations in various parts of the main map

reduced runtime lighting costs

added features:

tooltip desriptions for the graphic settings

changes in gamedifficulty

Thanks you for your continued support of Scorching Desert!

Best regards,

Desert Runner Studio