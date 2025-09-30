- Latest German Translations (thanks Lord Kazzak)
- Fix bug in painting triangular shapes in the Ship Editor.
- Asteroid composition now shows when the asteroid is exhausted.
- Powergrid window tweaks.
Alpha 7g
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1857082
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1857083
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update