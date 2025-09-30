 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20192085 Edited 30 September 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Latest German Translations (thanks Lord Kazzak)
  • Fix bug in painting triangular shapes in the Ship Editor.
  • Asteroid composition now shows when the asteroid is exhausted.
  • Powergrid window tweaks.

