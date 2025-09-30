Tim Schenectady overhaul including bug fixes, attack variants, new laptop art, and new SFX,
Improved Bad Karma spawning to prevent portals spawning on-top of each other,
Breakable crates no longer spawn inside of other objects,
Fixed a bug that incorrectly displayed inventory slots when the inventory expanded,
Fixed a bug where inventory could be opened while the game is paused,
Fixed a bug that caused quest indicators to not be displayed above NPCs in the Town Square,
Fixed a bug that caused Town Square merchant UIs to hang on exit,
Fixed a bug that prevented some enemies from warping on Stage 1,
Fixed a bug that prevented the button indicator from showing on Cossett's truck at the end of Stage 2,
Fixed recycling of some weapon projectiles to improve performance
Bug Fixes and Tidying Up - September, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2149631
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2149632
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update