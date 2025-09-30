Tim Schenectady overhaul including bug fixes, attack variants, new laptop art, and new SFX,

Improved Bad Karma spawning to prevent portals spawning on-top of each other,

Breakable crates no longer spawn inside of other objects,

Fixed a bug that incorrectly displayed inventory slots when the inventory expanded,

Fixed a bug where inventory could be opened while the game is paused,

Fixed a bug that caused quest indicators to not be displayed above NPCs in the Town Square,

Fixed a bug that caused Town Square merchant UIs to hang on exit,

Fixed a bug that prevented some enemies from warping on Stage 1,

Fixed a bug that prevented the button indicator from showing on Cossett's truck at the end of Stage 2,