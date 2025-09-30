 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20192020 Edited 30 September 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Tim Schenectady overhaul including bug fixes, attack variants, new laptop art, and new SFX,

  • Improved Bad Karma spawning to prevent portals spawning on-top of each other,

  • Breakable crates no longer spawn inside of other objects,

  • Fixed a bug that incorrectly displayed inventory slots when the inventory expanded,

  • Fixed a bug where inventory could be opened while the game is paused,

  • Fixed a bug that caused quest indicators to not be displayed above NPCs in the Town Square,

  • Fixed a bug that caused Town Square merchant UIs to hang on exit,

  • Fixed a bug that prevented some enemies from warping on Stage 1,

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the button indicator from showing on Cossett's truck at the end of Stage 2,

  • Fixed recycling of some weapon projectiles to improve performance

