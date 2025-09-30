Hi Warriors,

The Way of the Dragon Battlepass is Here!





Step into a new era of Broken Edge with the launch of the Way of the Dragon Battlepass. This update introduces a whole new way to collect and unlock cosmetics, giving you more ways than ever to customize your fighter and weapons.



The Battlepass includes:

New Cosmetic Types : Skins, weapon skins, charms, titles, banners, seals, adornments and more.

Progression System : Unlock rewards by progressing through pages filled with unique cosmetics.

Free & Premium Paths : Everyone can access rewards on the free track, while the premium pass grants full access to all cosmetics plus boosted progression for 40 days.

Competitive Ranks: A brand-new ranking system replaces the old ratings, bringing a sharper and more rewarding climb for competitive players.

Sharpen your blade, master your style and claim your place on the battlefield. The fight continues!



PATCH NOTES

COSMETICS

- Skins

- Charms

- Titles

- Banners

- Seals

- Adornments

- Royal Guards

- Awoken Stares

- Outline beats

PREMIUM & FREEMIUM

- Freemium gives access to some of the cosmetics

- Premium gives access to all cosmetics and boosted progress for 40 days

- Battlepass progression is based on unlocking pages of cosmetics*New competitive ranks:*

- Ranks replace the old rating system**BUG FIXES**

- ELO fix

- Leaderboard fix

- Ranked calibration/disconnect fix



BALANCING

- Tyrant: Neutral taps removed

- Barbarian: Neutral taps removed

- Persian Legendary Blade: -1 Awaken (179)

- Samurai Main Blade: +1 Awaken (196)

- Pirate Main Blade: +1 Awaken (161)

- Pirate Legendary Blade: +2 Awaken (171)

- Ronin Main Blade: +1 Awaken (185)

- Ronin Legendary Blade: +1 Awaken (198)

- Knight Main Blade: +1 Awaken (182)

- Duelist Main Blade: +1 Awaken (176)

- Duelist Legendary Blade: +1 Awaken (184)

- Viking Main Blade: +2 Awaken (159)