Hi Warriors,
The Way of the Dragon Battlepass is Here!
Step into a new era of Broken Edge with the launch of the Way of the Dragon Battlepass. This update introduces a whole new way to collect and unlock cosmetics, giving you more ways than ever to customize your fighter and weapons.
The Battlepass includes:
New Cosmetic Types: Skins, weapon skins, charms, titles, banners, seals, adornments and more.
Progression System: Unlock rewards by progressing through pages filled with unique cosmetics.
Free & Premium Paths: Everyone can access rewards on the free track, while the premium pass grants full access to all cosmetics plus boosted progression for 40 days.
Competitive Ranks: A brand-new ranking system replaces the old ratings, bringing a sharper and more rewarding climb for competitive players.
Sharpen your blade, master your style and claim your place on the battlefield. The fight continues!
PATCH NOTES
COSMETICS
- Skins
- Charms
- Titles
- Banners
- Seals
- Adornments
- Royal Guards
- Awoken Stares
- Outline beats
PREMIUM & FREEMIUM
- Freemium gives access to some of the cosmetics
- Premium gives access to all cosmetics and boosted progress for 40 days
- Battlepass progression is based on unlocking pages of cosmetics*New competitive ranks:*
- Ranks replace the old rating system**BUG FIXES**
- ELO fix
- Leaderboard fix
- Ranked calibration/disconnect fix
BALANCING
- Tyrant: Neutral taps removed
- Barbarian: Neutral taps removed
- Persian Legendary Blade: -1 Awaken (179)
- Samurai Main Blade: +1 Awaken (196)
- Pirate Main Blade: +1 Awaken (161)
- Pirate Legendary Blade: +2 Awaken (171)
- Ronin Main Blade: +1 Awaken (185)
- Ronin Legendary Blade: +1 Awaken (198)
- Knight Main Blade: +1 Awaken (182)
- Duelist Main Blade: +1 Awaken (176)
- Duelist Legendary Blade: +1 Awaken (184)
- Viking Main Blade: +2 Awaken (159)
Changed files in this update