Suggested Difficulty Levels – We players new to the Gary Grigsby’s War in the East series begin by using the Easy Difficulty level and then move to the Normal level. Those with prior War in the… experience may want to start out with the Normal level. After that the next suggested bump up would be to give the AI side 110 morale help or set all of the AI side’s help levels to 110. After that, the Challenging level should be just that, Challenging, against all but very experienced players.

In games against the AI, you can change the difficulty levels mid-game. So, if are finding your game to be too hard or too easy, it’s easy to make an adjustment to suit your level of play.

Change History

V1.04.12 – 23 rd September 2025

New Features and Rule Changes

IMPORTANT NOTE: All save game and scenario files created with this or later versions may only be loaded with this or a later version. Versions prior to 1.04.12 may not load these newer save game or scenario files. Old saves and scenarios may be loaded with this and newer versions.

• 1.04.10 public beta version made official with two small bug fixes listed below.

Bug Fixes and AI Improvements

• In a rare case, the 31 December 1944 Axis Major Victory check in campaigns might fail to end the game and register an Axis Major Victory. This could happen if a new game was started immediately after completion of a game where this victory check had occurred (but not if the game program had been exited and restarted before starting the new game). Fixed.

• Editor - The new editor was accidentally set to load by default in v1.04.10. This has been fixed so the old editor is once again loaded by default.

Data and Scenario Changes

• Ground.dat changes:

M-31-4 Rocket Launcher 0835 – added -8 ROF modifier to rocket

M-31-8 Rocket Launcher 0836 – added -4 ROF modifier to rocket

• OB.dat – Changed OB chain build limits for Soviet Airborne Brigade 2279 to:

Year Month Cost Limit

1941 6 8 17

1941 10 8 32

1942 1 2 32

1942 3 2 2

• Swapped photos for Romanian 75mm Pak97/38 AT Gun (360) and Romanian 75mm Pak40 AT Gun (495).

• Stalingrad to Berlin Campaign(s)

some air groups set to rename in the 1941 Campaign were missing from these campaigns, these missing air groups have been added, and other renames have been added or adjusted to ensure they take place correctly

rebuilt the Norway Panzer Brigade, switching to German tanks and adjusting the number of ground elements

6 th Panzer Division given 100 Prep Points

added 40 He 114s in the German Pool for imports for the He 114 (RU)

added 28 Ar 196As in the Pool for the Ar 196As (RU)

• Steel Inferno - 1943 Campaign

some air groups set to rename in the 1941 Campaign were missing from these campaigns, these missing air groups have been added, and other renames have been added or adjusted to ensure they take place correctly

rebuilt the Norway Panzer Brigade, switching to German tanks and adjusting the number of ground elements

added 40 He 114s in the German Pool for imports for the He 114 (RU)

added 28 Ar 196As in the Pool for the Ar 196As (RU)

made sure KG(J) 51 was able to handle GE SE Fighter, GE ME Fighter, GE Light Bomber and GE Medium Bomber

made sure Seefliegerfuehrer Black Sea could handle German and Rumanian aircraft

moved up availability dates of SG 4 and SG 10 by one turn to match the Bomber Groups

• Steel Inferno - 1944 Campaign

o some air groups set to rename in the 1941 Campaign were missing from these campaigns, these missing air groups have been added, and other renames have been added or adjusted to ensure they take place correctly

o rebuilt the Norway Panzer Brigade, switching to German tanks and adjusting the number of ground elements

o added 40 He 114s in the German Pool for imports for the He 114 (RU)

o added 28 Ar 196As in the Pool for the Ar 196As (RU)

o made sure KG(J) 51 was able to handle GE SE Fighter, GE ME Fighter, GE Light Bomber and GE Medium Bomber

o made sure Seefliegerfuehrer Black Sea could handle German and Rumanian aircraft

o in German Heavy Panzer Battalions switched Panzer Pioneer Squad 43 to 43v2

o changed III./101st Hun. Fighter Group to the Bf-109G-6 from the 109G-2

• Vistula to Berlin Campaign

some air groups set to rename in the 1941 Campaign were missing from these campaigns, these missing air groups have been added, and other renames have been added or adjusted to ensure they take place correctly

rebuilt the Norway Panzer Brigade, switching to German tanks and adjusting the number of ground elements

