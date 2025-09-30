 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2 Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20191909 Edited 30 September 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey players,

More improvements for 1.1, hot from the oven, don't burn your hands!

  • Further improvements to FMOD performance around Split Shot projectiles in particular;

  • Fixed a couple of Rare affixes not displaying their icons properly;

  • Constellations "Três Marias" tooltips now additionally display a brief description of the Fury, Faith and Discipline archetypes to help new players make more informed decisions early on;

That's all for now!

Abraços,
~The Hell Clock Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1782461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link