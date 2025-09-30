Hey players,
More improvements for 1.1, hot from the oven, don't burn your hands!
Further improvements to FMOD performance around Split Shot projectiles in particular;
Fixed a couple of Rare affixes not displaying their icons properly;
Constellations "Três Marias" tooltips now additionally display a brief description of the Fury, Faith and Discipline archetypes to help new players make more informed decisions early on;
That's all for now!
Abraços,
~The Hell Clock Team
Changed files in this update