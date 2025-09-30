 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20191895 Edited 30 September 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This update added the following two inputs:
1. Main pipeline page: added the input field for game project export directory. This should be the directory you want game project files to be placed directly in (e.g., the "game" directory for a Ren'Py project). When the export path is not specified, the program will export to a temporary directory as usual; you can manually copy exported game project files to the destination you want. This input is useful when you need to launch the main pipeline repeatedly because it eliminates the need to manually copy output files.
2. Settings page: added the input field for the temporary directory. Subsequent invocations of the main pipeline will create child directories in this temporary directory if any output path is unspecified.

