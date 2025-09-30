 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20191799
Update notes via Steam Community

Here are today's changes:

-Updated stat descriptions when mousing-over a stat

-Updated Stormcaller mitigation modifier from .5 to 1, to align with all other classes. It was mistakenly set too low. This means you'll receive full armor value from armor pieces.

-Base DPS display on bows and weapons info cards is fixed and more accurate

-Vsync now off by default when first launching Erenshor.

-Adjusted high end bow physical damage down starting around level 22 bows. Many high end bows were doing too much physical DPS on high dexterity builds.

-Changed Merosavillan bow to be less like the Humanbone bow

-SimPlayer Stormcallers have better skill selection especially regarding imbued arrow and are subsequently doing much more DPS.

Please report bugs, issues, and anything else either here on Steam or in the Discord!

Brian

